USSD Codes Of All The Commercial Banks In Nigeria!

Here is the comprehensive list of the USSD codes of all the licensed commercial banks operating in Nigeria:

Fidelity Bank – – – *770#

Access Bank – – – *901#

Zenith Bank – – – *966#

Diamond Bank – – – *426#

First Bank – – – *894#

UBA – – – *919#

GTBank – – – *737#

Union Bank – – – *826#

Skye Bank – – – *833#

Ecobank – – – *326#

Stanbic IBTC – – – *909#

Sterling Bank – – – *822#

Unity Bank – – – *7799#

FCMB – – – *329#

Wema Bank – – – *945#

Keystone Bank – – – *533#

Heritage Bank – – – *322#

Standard Chartered – – – *120#

CitiBank – – – N/A

Providus Bank – – – N/A

by Chinedu George Nnawetanma