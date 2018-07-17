Van Vicker forced to sleep outside by his family after Croatia lost to France (Video)

Before and during the Russia Fifa World Cup, lots of people made lots of bets and actor Van Vicker decided to make one during the finals of 2018 World Cup which saw France emerging winners after crushing Croatia in a 4:2 victory.

According to him the Russia 2018 world cup final match between Croatia and France led to him being kicked out by his family.

The divided in the family began when Van Vicker decided to support Croatia against his wife and kids’ choice to support France. This led to a bet which saw Van Vicker crash outside because he supported the losing side.

His post before the game:

”Goooooooooooollll!! Croatia all the way. The 3 France supporters in this picture will sleep outside in the rain tonite. #Russia2018.”

After the game was over, he shared a video showing him sleeping outside. He wrote:

”I deserve what came to me. I threatened France supporters in my house would sleep outside in the rain tonight. Well France won, guess who is sleeping outside in the hammock? I pray it doesn’t rain tonite. My son joins me soon, lol.”