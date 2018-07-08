Entertainment, Uncategorized

Victoria Kimani Is Not My Girlfriend – LAX

A few days after claiming that Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani is ‘the love of his life’, LAX has changed his story.

After the singer, whose real name is Damilola Afolabi, said this in an interview, Kimani took to social media to deny his claims.

Now LAX in a new interview has denied saying that Kimani is his girlfriend.

He said, “It was a misconception. I granted an interview and I said she (Kimani) was my ‘Woman Crush Everyday’. I didn’t say she was my girlfriend. She’s my friend and we are cool; I even have a song with her on my forthcoming album.


