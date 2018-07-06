Entertainment, Gossip

Video: Danny S – Ege (Dribble)

All the Way from Iju, Emerging Back-To-Back Hit Genius & Native of Ekiti State, Ojo Daniel Olaborode, Danny S is never out of Surprises as He finally Unveils the Official Music Video to His 2018 Viral Shaku Shaku Dance Anthem titled “Ege (Dribble)”.

The 23-year-old Singer & Songwriter who drew the attention of YBNL’s CEO, Olamide earlier this year makes a bold Comeback Shorty after His Japaa song featuring Shogo with Music Video to Ege.

The Video features Cameos from Nollywood’s Ijebu, YBNL’s Dj Enimoney, Sho Mo Age Mi crooner, Jigan, Yomi SARS, Ortega, Ogagun SK amongst Other Celebrities.The Crisp Outdoor Visuals to the Shocker Producer Hit Banger, “Ege (Dribble)” Was Shot in Fagba & Iju Ishaga Areas of Lagos State and was directed by the Industry’s Finest, Unlimited L.A.

DOWNLOAD MP4

DOWNLOAD MP3

