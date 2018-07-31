Video: Dino Melaye Recounts How He Hid On A Tree For 11hours To Escape From Kidnappers

Senator Dino Melaye

Afte reports emerged yesterday that Senator Dino Melaye hid on a tree for 11 hours to escape from kidnappers, a video has now surfaced in which the senator narrated the whole incident.

Senator Dino Melaye shared the dramatic experience in an interview with Channels Television as he revealed that he escaped from the suspected kidnappers by climbing a tree for 11 hours.

However, many people have found holes in his story.

Watch below:

FLASH: Senator @dino_melaye breaks silence on his escape from the ‘kidnap attempt’… Says it was due to the grace of God. pic.twitter.com/sJEWwT51Jx

— Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) July 30, 2018

