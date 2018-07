Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Folarin Falana aka Falz premieres a new musical Featuring Sir Dauda, ‘Boogie’ is taken from the 3rd Solo Studio album.

This is coming after giving us an impressive performance from his 3rd studio album 27.

The musical video features the next rated, Sir Dauda. The video shot by Visionaire Picture,

Watch below and enjoy!

Leave a Comment…

comments