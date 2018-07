2nite Music High-life Singer Flavour N’abania is here again with visuals to his new song, titled “Time To Party” and the Dance-hall song features Wasabi Records Boss, Diamond Platnumz.

Time To Party was lead by Flavour himself with the chorus from the Sake Of Love singer, Tanzania Recording Artiste Diamond Platnumz also added a verse.

Time To Party Production credit goes to Masterkraft.

Watch and Enjoy!





