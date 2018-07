Alterplate Records C.E.O, Harrysong releases the visuals of his single titled “Selense II”, featuring Iyanya and Dice Ailes.

The Part I was released earlier this year, featuring Reekado Banks and Kiss Daniel. ‘Selense II’, is produced by Yung Alpha, and the video was directed by Deen Legend.

Harrison Tare Okiri, with the stage name Harrysong, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, he is from Warri, Delta State.

Watch Video below;

Download Audio

Leave a Comment…

comments