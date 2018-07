N-tyze Entertainment act, Humblesmith releases the visuals to his song “Attracta”, which was released months ago, following the release of his debut album titled “Osinachi”

After all the teases he finally premieres the official music video featuring Mavin’s first lady, Tiwa Savage.

The new video shows some chemistry between both acts, and it was shot by Clearance.

