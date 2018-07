King Spesh has released the visuals to his sizzling new single, ‘Diafada’ featuring tinny entertainment’s Ycee & DMW’s Dremo.

King Spesh is the official Hype Man for Davido Music Worldwide, and has shown great improvement in his music making skills as he makes his presence felt on this.

Dia Fada is King Spesh first single of the year, and third ever. The new song was produced by Loo Loo, while the video was directed by Lenx

Watch Video Below;





Leave a Comment…

comments