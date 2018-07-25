Video: M.I Abaga ft. Nosa & Milli – Brother

Mr. Incredible, a.k.a M.I goes back in time as he puts out visuals for the 2014 released record “Brother“, off the “Chairman album” featuring Nosa & Milli.

The revered rapper goes into his shelves and makes available the video for the 2014 “Brother” released record which addressed issues happening in the then Choc Boi camp and the departure of Brymo from the label.

4 years after, Brother still sounds like a song released yesterday.

Watch Video Below:





Leave a Comment…

comments