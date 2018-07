Queen of the streets’, Mz Kiss releases the visuals to her buzzing single “Merule” which she featured rave of the moment, Slimcase.

Both artistes deliver yet another street anthem in the audio which is one of the biggest songs on the street titled Merule.

As expected the Self acclaimed “Iya Boyz” came with a different feel in the crispy visuals which was shot in Lagos, the video is directed by WG Films & The Alien Under The Capital Dreams Pictures.

Watch Video Below:





