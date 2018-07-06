Local News

Video Of Bukola Saraki Speaking With The Family Of NYSC Member Killed By Policeman In Abuja

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reached out to the sister of Linda Angela Igwetu, the Youth Corps member killed by a policeman in Abuja a few days ago.

Saraki made the call last night and shared the video on Instagram.

Saraki commiserated with the sister of the deceased, Chinyere, and vowed to ensure that the family gets justice. 

Captioning the video on Instagram, he wrote: “Tonight, I spoke to Chinenye, Linda Igwetu’s sister. Such a tragedy.

“They deserve justice and I commit to doing my best to achieve this. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

