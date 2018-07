Bigbrothernaija season 3 superstar boy, Teddy A who is signed to Alpha Records and Big A Entertainment, is out with the official music video to his new single titled DOWN.

The new video is the first offering from the singer this year and the musical has some quite captivating scenery, the video was shot by Avalon Okpe and produced by DaGenius Beat

Enjoy below.





