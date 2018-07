Terry Apala has released the video to his new single titled “Keep Them Talking”.

Terry Apala finally drops the Much-Awaited Visuals to his new Gangster-Love Single titled ‘Keep Them Talking’.

The Stellar Visuals which is a deep mix of affection and romance inclined scenes was directed by Top Director Mattmax.

This single is shaking airwaves already and the video will only make it better.

Watch the video;

