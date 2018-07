Mavin Records Senior woman, Tiwa Savage, unarguably the biggest female artiste in the music industry, has dropped the video to her latest single, dubbed; “Tiwas vibe”

Tiwa’s Vibe was released on the 8th of May, and produced by Spellz.. Fast foward to 17th of July, she’s dropped the music video, directed by multi-award winning Director, Clarence Peters.

Lots of lights, pretty ladies and fireworks, this video is certainly dazzling.

Check on it..

