Entertainment

Viral photo of a newly engaged Yoruba man grabbing his wife butt on their wedding day

This is one of the interesting photoshoot concepts you will find on social media as undertaken by loved up couples trying to make a difference.

An excited husband-to-be of Yoruba extraction and his newly engaged wife did the doggy pose on their traditional marriage day.

The identities of the couple are currently unknown but their pictures have gone viral on social media.

The beauty of the picture is that the couple is young, excited, full of life and fond of each other.

With the quality of the physical looks of the couple, one could imagine the fantastic look of their offspring.

Anyway, both parties look good together and social media users are wishing them well as they parade their chemistry publicly.

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

President Buhari appoints ICPC members, seeks confirmation from Senate (See full list)

Ghanaian singer reveals she turned down trip to Dubai and $100K offer for s*x

Nigerian Politician buys 9 year old son a Diamond encrusted Cartier Wristwatch as Birthday Gift

Family feud looms as Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma dumps school

REVEALED! Labour Ministry organized N88m Empowerment Exercise for ‘Ghosts’

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma dumps school – Family members not happy with the new development

Ex-BBNaija housemate Princess gets a car as a birthday gift (Photos+Video)

Music: Sarkodie Ft. Scata Bada – State Of Mind

Timaya declares he is not marriage material

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *