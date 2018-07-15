Entertainment, Gossip

VP Yemi Osinbajo Celebrates his wife with a Lovely Birthday Message

Nigeria’s Number 2 citizen, Yemi Osinbajo, has celebrated his wife, Dolapo as she becomes a year older.

The Vice President of Nigeria, who is widely known to be very fond of his wife, penned a really sweet birthday message for the woman. The Vice President shared photos of Dolapo on Twitter and accompanied them with his message to her.

He described the woman as “the Queen of my heart” and even went on to assert that she is “my past, my present and my future” before declaring that her heart is his home.

I found a girl, beautiful and sweet many years ago. I got to know you and you became Queen of my heart.

You are my past, my present and my future. You complete me!

You are as beautiful as the day I met you.

Happy Birthday Oludolapo, your heart is my home.

