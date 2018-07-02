VP Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria has been committed into God’s hands

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo says Christians in Nigeria have all decided to commit the country to God in order to achieve the much anticipated greatness.

Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the inter-denominational National Prayer for Nigeria organized by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish in Abuja.

He enjoined Christians to join hands with the Federal government to push for peace in the country.

“We have committed the nation into God’s hand and we believe we will begin to see the fruits of that prayer beginning from this moment,” he said at the church programme

Osinbajo at the event, joined other pastors and Christians in special prayers for an end to impunity, wickedness, violence, bloodshed in Nigeria and for the peace and unity of the country.

