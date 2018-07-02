Entertainment, Gossip, News

VP Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria has been committed into God’s hands

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo says Christians in Nigeria have all decided to commit the country to God in order to achieve the much anticipated greatness.

Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the inter-denominational National Prayer for Nigeria organized by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish in Abuja.

He enjoined Christians to join hands with the Federal government to push for peace in the country.

“We have committed the nation into God’s hand and we believe we will begin to see the fruits of that prayer beginning from this moment,” he said at the church programme

Osinbajo at the event, joined other pastors and Christians in special prayers for an end to impunity, wickedness, violence, bloodshed in Nigeria and for the peace and unity of the country.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

‘Fat was my Jail, my private personal Hell’ – Comedienne, Lepacious Bose

Openly gay Nigerian Kenny Badmus marries lover years after divorcing wife

‘Are you Pregnant?’ – Fans reacts to Simi’s photo…

“I created controversy. I turn it on and off whenever I please” – Gifty boasts

Hauwa Indimi rocked nine different outfits for her week-long wedding ceremony (Photos)

Anto Lecky replies follower who is fond of body shaming her

The Lagos State Government to restrict Tankers and Trailers movements

Mercy Aigbe, Laide Bakare, and other celebrities attend Faithia Williams’ mother burial ceremony (photos)

‘If I want your man, trust I’m going to get Him’ – Ahneeka tells trolls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *