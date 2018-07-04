WAEC Releases 2018 May/June WASSCE Results (Check Yours)

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) on Wednesday, July 4, released the results of the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The apex exam council said that only 49.98 per cent of candidates who wrote the school certificate examination obtained credit passes and above.

Speaking while announcing the result in Lagos at the WAEC Training and Testing Centre (WTTC), Ogba, Mr Olu Adenipekun, WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO) said a total of 786,016 candidates of the 1,572,396 that wrote the examination had five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics.

He directed candidates who sat for the examination and have fulfilled their financial obligations to the council to check the details of their performance on the Council’s result website: www.waecdirect.org.

He said they recorded a 49.98 percent pass rate in the number of candidates that obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects and above including English Language and Mathematics.

According to Adenipekun, “Statistics of the result showed that a total of 1,213,244 candidates representing 76.84 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and or Mathematics.

“858,424 candidates representing 54.59 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language but without Mathematics.”

How to check 2018 May/June WASSCE results

The exam body has enabled its online portal and also urged candidates to visit its results website: www.waecdirect.org as from Wednesday Evening.

Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number. (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789)

Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2018.

Select the Type of Examination.

Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card.

Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card.

Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up.

-360Nobs