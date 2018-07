Davido paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, HRM Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at his palace where he was received well.

The singer shared pictures from the memorable visit on his Instagram page and it has attracted commendations from his followers.

Recall the ‘OBO’ crooner recently bagged award as the winner of 2018 BET international act. He beat Tiwa Savage, Casper Nyovest, among others in the category.

