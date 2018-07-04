Entertainment

Watch the moment Davido introduced his girlfriend, Chioma to Ooni of Ife

A few days ago, FIA crooner Davido, his girlfriend, Chioma took a trip to his state and visited the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in his palace.

To say that 25 year old David Adeleke is smitten with Chioma his lover would be an understatement! Many times, the BET award recipient has made this known even when there were speculations of publicity stunt.

While seating at the feet of the first class monarch with Chioma a few feet away, the father of two could barely hold himself until he beckoned on his love, Chioma and made introductions.

Watch video below:

Davido has been dating her for a while and the tempo of the romance has refused to diminish.


