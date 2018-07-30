Watch The Shocking Moment A Man Fell From A Waterfall While Trying To Take A Selfie (Video)

The man fell down the waterfall

A video has shown the rather shocking moment a man plunged 50 feet down a jagged waterfall after losing his footing while trying to take a selfie.

Daily Mail UK reports that the bumbling youth broke his pelvis in the terrifying plunge on Saturday and is recovering in hospital.

He had been visiting his friends at the waterfall in the Gariaband District in northern India.

Making his way to the top of the picturesque natural feature, he decided to take a photo.

But he slipped on the wet stone before crashing over the lip of the falls and plunging down onto the rocks below.

He only narrowly avoided seriously injuring another man standing at the bottom of the waterfall.

Local police have urged people to avoid taking life-threatening selfies.

Watch the video below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria