We are all self-made — Kim Kardashian defends Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian has fired back at criticism after Forbes called Kylie Jenner a soon to be “youngest self-made billionair”.

Kim says she and her sisters never depended on their wealthy parents for “anything besides advice.”

Many questioned the accuracy of the titlex considering the money and fame she was born into as a member of the Kardashian empire.

In an interview with Refinery29, Kim said

“I really didn’t get it, because she is ‘self-made’ — we are all ‘self-made,’” she said. “What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense… I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.”

According to Kim, she and her sisters did not depend on their wealthy parents for “anything besides advice.”

“That’s how I lived my life with my dad [Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. We might have the opportunity, but I’ve seen it go the complete opposite way. Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom,” she said.

