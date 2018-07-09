We are not recruiting – Nigerian army

The Nigerian army has debunked claims it is recruiting to replace some officers. It made this known by its official Twitter handle on Monday.

In a statement signed by Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General Director Army Public Relations said Nigerians should not pay for army recruitment and no intermediary is required before anyone is recruited. The army also noted that is not embarking on any replacement of any candidate according to reports.

See full statement below

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the activities of a syndicate trying to defraud members of the public of their hard earned money through alleged recruitment into the Nigerian Army.

The Army wishes to state that recruitment into the Nigerian Army is free and no intermediary is required before being recruited into the Army. The Army is not embarking on any replacement of any candidate for what ever reason as claimed by the said publication.

The general public is advised to always adhered strictly to the Nigerian Army criteria for recruitment to avoid being dubbed by unscrupulous elements in the society.