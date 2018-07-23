Metro News, Uncategorized, World news

We are working on ending armed robbery and kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road – El rufai

The government of Kaduna state says they are working with the federal government to bring an end to armed robberies and kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road.

In recent times, travelling along Abuja -Kaduna expressway has become a nightmare as travellers are either killed or kidnapped by armed bandits.

The government of Kaduna state says it is on top of the situation and is working closely with the federal government to end menace as the life of every Nigerian matters.


