We have been through a lot together – Read Adesua Etomi’s lovely birthday message to BFF, Linda Ejiofor

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi, poured out her heart as she penned a sweet birthday message to her bff turned sister Linda Ejiofor, who turned a year older on Tuesday, 17th of July, 2018.

Adeusa, shared a collage of photos of them together and wrote;

It’s my sister’s birthday 💃💃💃💃💃 @ihuomalindaejiofor

KAI! We have been through soooo much together Ihuoma, so much.

My friend, my sister, my prayer partner.

I’m so grateful for you. I’m so happy that we get to witness God’s goodness change our lives.

I have watched you change, grow, morph into the amazing woman that you are today and I can’t wait to meet the woman you’ll be in years to come.

I love you totally, completely and unconditionally. This is what I hold on to when YOU PISS ME OFF🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Thank you for singing off tune and blocking my ears all these years. I really appreciate it🤣🤣🤣

Isn’t it wonderful to know that our children will be friends? (They don’t even have a choice) 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 God bless you, keep you, cause his face to shine upon you. May he bless the work of your hands. May all things work in your favour in accordance with his will. May nations rise and call you blessed. May men go out of their way to favour you. May the blessings of Abraham , Isaac and Jacob follow you all the days of your life. Your life is hidden in Christ and will not be cut short. Your children shall surround your table. You shall see your children’s children. In Jesus name. Amen

Have an amazing day my darling. You deserve every good thing and so much more.

The lovely BFFs have both featured in movies like “A Soldier’s Story” in 2015, where Adesua played the role of Lebari and Linda the role of Regina.

They also featured in drama movie, Out of luck in 2015 and more recently, Memoirs of 4

