Welder Shot By Police While Resisting Arrest In Anambra State (Photos)

Youths of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, took to the street to protest after a man identified as Okechuckwu said to be a welder was allegedly shot by policeman.

The welder is now fighting for his life.

It was gathered that trouble started after some policemen had arrived the victim’s resident at about 11pm on Monday following a report by some group of people that the victim, a local welder causes public nuisance in the area as he usually works till very late at night.

He was reportedly shot by the police after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Hundreds of protesting youths from the area tried to gain entry into the police station earlier today but were resisted by policemen who were reinforced from nearby police stations, including the SARS unit.

A policeman reportedly revealed that they were invited by a member of a local vigilante from the village following reports that the victim’s residence was being used as a meeting point for Indian hemp smokers.

Okey had bullet wounds in his leg and was rushed to a local hospital nearby. When the situation overwhelmed the medical team at the hospital, he was transferred to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

