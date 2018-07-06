Local News

What APC Governors Did After Meeting With President Buhari In Aso Rock

However, after the meeting, they bluntly refused to disclose the agenda of the meeting to reporters.

The meeting was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

State governors who attended the meeting were Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, led the governors to the President’s office for the meeting.

Kyari was again seen at about noon, leading them out of the venue.

The governors refused to talk to State House correspondents.

The meeting was held barely 24hours after some aggrieved members of the APC formed a new faction, the Reformed All Progressives Congress, fuelling speculations that the meeting was about the development.

When reporters pushed further to know if the meeting was about the factionalisation of the party, Yari simply replied, “It was a private business. It had nothing to do with the APC.”

Alhaji Buba Galadima, from Gashua, Yobe State, and former secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change was introduced as the National Chairman of the RAPC on Wednesday.

Galadima said R-APC includes all the progressive forces in the APC.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Suggestive Photos Of Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph And Igwe Tupac Surface

Atiku Reacts To National Assembly’s Plan To Create State Police

Governor Yari Speaks After Meeting Buhari In Closed-door Meeting Over Emergence Of Factional APC

Beautiful Accommodation Secured For Ronaldo In Italy Ahead Of Juventus Move (Photo)

Adorable Photos Of 2Face Idibia’s Grown-up Sons, Nino & Zion Melt Hearts Online

Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Killing Of Corps Member By SARS Operative

President Buhari Signs Executive Order To Seize Assets Of Individuals With Corruption Cases

Offa Robbery: Court Refuses To Release Governor’s Aide On Bail

I’ll End The Killings – Buhari Promises Nigerians As He Meets CAN Leaders In Aso Rock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *