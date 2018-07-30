What Atiku Said On The Plot To Impeach Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Few hours after some lawmakers of the Benue State House of Assembly moved to impeach the state governor, a former vice president, has reacted and condemned the political move.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the political development in Benue State where lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress launched a bid to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom.

The lawmakers, not more than 10 of the 30-member Assembly were provided cover by the Nigeria Police Force to meet at the state’s parliament building on Monday morning. The majority lawmakers, who are of the People’s Democratic Party, were blocked from accessing the complex.

The APC lawmakers later served impeachment notice on Governor Ortom after accusing him of corruption.

Reacting to the development in a statement in Abuja on Monday, the former Vice President said he was greatly embarrassed by the unfolding political drama in Benue State.

He condemned the aberration and arbitrariness in the plot to oust Mr Ortom contrary to the provisions of the country’s constitution.

According to him, any attempt to disregard the rule of law and constitution in the impeachment of a governor is a recipe for anarchy and officially sanctioned lawlessness.

Atiku regretted that for a state facing security challenges like Benue, the introduction of lawlessness in the impeachment process could only complicate an already bad situation.

He urged the police to remain politically neutral and avoid aiding lawlessness, adding that partisanship could destroy professionalism and image of the police.

He argued that the loyalty of the police should be to the constitution and the rule of law.

The former Vice President noted that whatever might be the short term political benefits of lawlessness, the long term dangers are by far greater than those perceived benefits.

He warned that if unchecked, the political situation in Benue State could lead to a domino effect across the country, thereby jeopardizing our democracy and endangering innocent lives and property of lawful citizens.