What is R-APC? APC denies any faction in the party

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to reports that the party now has a faction, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R – APC).

No Faction in @OfficialAPCNg. Yesterday, a group of individuals announced itself as ‘Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC)’ at a press conference in Abuja. By their actions, this group has attempted to create the impression that our Party is factionalised. This is not true. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) July 5, 2018

In a statement signed by its National publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, APC disowned R-APC, saying there is no faction in APC. APC said those individuals parading as leaders of the so called faction are currently investigating their true membership status within the Party.

See full statement below

We wish to affirm that there is no faction in All Progressives Congress (APC) and declare the action by these individuals as mischievous and ill-advised.

Having failed to scuttle the APC National Convention 2018 as was their original plan, they now resort to this subterfuge as a way of achieving the pre-determined end of causing confusion.

As a matter of fact, we doubt that these individuals parading as leaders of the so called faction are actual All Progressives Congress (APC) members. We are currently investigating their true membership status within the Party.

While we shall continue to monitor developments in this respect; we will not hesitate to take lawful actions to defend the unity of our Party and protect the sanctity of its identity.

We are currently reviewing the action of this so-called faction in order to determine if any aspect of the Party’s constitution has been breached with the connivance of any of our members.

For those members who have genuine grievances, we want to assure them of the commitment of the new leadership of the Party to address those grievances as quickly as possible in a manner that ensures that justice is done to all.