What Nigerians are saying regarding police hounding Saraki

Senate president Bukola Saraki was summoned by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the deadly Offa bank robberies that claimed over 40 lives in Kwara state.

According to Police the robbery suspects after their arrest, confessed to being sponsored by the Senate president.

Police headquarters, in a statement on Monday made public, a June 23, 2018 letter, which the IGP wrote to Saraki, summoning him(Saraki) to the Intelligence Response Team in Guzape neighbourhood, Abuja.

The Senate president was asked to avail himself by 8am on July 24th, in order to get a chance to read the statements of the suspects and also react.

