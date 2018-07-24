What Nigerians are saying regarding police hounding Saraki

Senate president Bukola Saraki was summoned by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the deadly Offa bank robberies that claimed over 40 lives in Kwara state.

According to Police the robbery suspects after their arrest, confessed to being sponsored by the Senate president.

Police headquarters, in a statement on Monday made public, a June 23, 2018 letter, which the IGP wrote to Saraki, summoning him(Saraki) to the Intelligence Response Team in Guzape neighbourhood, Abuja.

The Senate president was asked to avail himself by 8am on July 24th, in order to get a chance to read the statements of the suspects and also react.

See reactions

.@PoliceNG blocking @bukolasaraki's residence must be the most ill advised decision ever made. He's the President of @NGRSenate Yes he's not above the law but wait for him to report to Force HQ. Not just Saraki, you cant invite a Nigerian Citizen and then go block them at home. https://t.co/CLE1fv1KN8 — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) July 24, 2018

The news of the sieges on the residences of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, is both troubling and unsettling. No democratic nation ought to treat the leadership of its Parliament like common criminals. https://t.co/TOh1yGXD6Y — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 24, 2018

There is a difference between Bukola Saraki and the office of the Senate President. In my opinion, today's moves by the Police are an affront on that office. And moves like this never happen without consequences on Democracy itself. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 24, 2018

There are so many ways to deal with Saraki when we had the chance, but what is happening today is just turning him to a hero, gaining sympathy for him. I dont know who came up with this plan but its a terrible one which if it fails, will have major consequences for us as APC. — Salihu Tanko Yakasai (@dawisu) July 24, 2018

I hold no brief for Bukola Saraki but a security show of force on one individual while the rest of us are wallowing in Insecurity is irresponsible and callous to say the least! — Zahra Zaraa Danejo (@tinkizee2) July 24, 2018

So you hound Saraki and get people to his side by your stupidity. Now you've lost 14 Senators, and more will follow as they realise the potential cost of having you around for another four years… Daft. — Chxta (@Chxta) July 24, 2018