What shall it profit Nigerian churches to gain all the tithes in the world and lose Leah Sharibu

Reno Omokri has thrown serious jabs at pastors in Nigeria for their silence over Leah Sharibu.

According to the author who recently wrote a book for Miss Sharibu, it is very disappointing that many pastors have remained mute over her continued stay in Boko Haram captivity.

Leah Sharibu was one of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram from the government girls technical science college in Dapchi, Borno state.

However, Leah was left behind when she failed to denounce her faith, when the terrorists group returned the girls, 104 of the girls.

Mr Omokri says it was not a problem for pastors in Nigeria to publicly respond to Daddy Freeze over the tithe controversy but have refused to speak up for Leah.

The former presidential aide said it will profit the church in Nigeria nothing to gain all the tithe and lose Leah.

Mr Omokri said this via his Twitter handle on Sunday. He wrote:


