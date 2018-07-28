WhatsApp restricts Forwarding of Messages to 20 Users

Looks like WhatsApp has heard our cries and saved us from all of our parents’ broadcast messages.

According to The Economist, users of the instant messaging app will no longer be able to forward messages to more than 20 people.

WhatsApp had previously introduced the ‘forward message indicator’ in chats to make it clear when a user has received a forwarded message.

The move is said to be targeted at fighting the spread of fake news, but, in Nigeria, it really is a double-edged sword.

More social networks and online platforms are said to be considering copying the move.