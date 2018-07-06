Who Did This To Me? Actress Omotola Reacts Over Her Edited Photo With Massive Bum

Beautiful Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has reacted to the hilarious photo-shopped image of her which shows her having massive behind.

Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde





Multi-award winning Nollywood actress, singer, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has taken to her Instagram page to react to her edited photo which is making the rounds on social media.

The former model who since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, have appeared in 300 films, was seen the obviously photo-shopped image with a massive bum that looked very hilarious to say the least.

She shared the photo in her page and wrote; “I mean, Who did this? What’s wrong with you people?”

See the hilarious photo and a few reactions below;