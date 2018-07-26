Metro News, Trending

Why Atiku is the new Minister of condolence


Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubabar is not one to shy away from expressing his condolences whenever tragedy occurs.

The former VP, who has also declared his intention to run for president in the coming election never misses the opportunity to empathize with people who have been truck by one tragedy or another.

Before now, Nigerians had taken to social media to troll present VP, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who they nicknamed the new Minister in a charge of ‘condolence matters’, but we took a look at Atiku’s timeline on Twitter and here is what we found.

Take a look below

