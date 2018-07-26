Why Atiku is the new Minister of condolence



Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubabar is not one to shy away from expressing his condolences whenever tragedy occurs.

The former VP, who has also declared his intention to run for president in the coming election never misses the opportunity to empathize with people who have been truck by one tragedy or another.

Before now, Nigerians had taken to social media to troll present VP, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who they nicknamed the new Minister in a charge of ‘condolence matters’, but we took a look at Atiku’s timeline on Twitter and here is what we found.

Take a look below

My condolences to the families of all military servicemen who were recently laid to rest after paying the supreme price. My prayers are with you. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 25, 2018

Today, I paid my condolences to the family of late Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie in Katsina. May Allah continue to grant them the comfort and strength to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/sdEnJfecBd — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 22, 2018

Saddened by report of fatal suicide attack at a mosque in Mainari area of Konduga, Borno. May God comfort families of the deceased. It is important that our people be encouraged to organise themselves so that some persons can keep watch while others pray.https://t.co/6W1z3q7UKQ — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 23, 2018

I'm saddened by the loss of Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu, a former CJN of Nigeria. On behalf of my family, I condole with his family, the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the people and Government of Benue. May his soul rest in peace.https://t.co/X3x6MuSm0u — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 18, 2018

I condole with the people of Katsina over the rising death toll from the flood in Jibia. May Allah SWT give the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the departed Aljannah Firdaus.https://t.co/WcBxMeuuLI — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 16, 2018

I'm saddened at reports of killings in Gandi, Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State. With thousands killed while our country is not at war, clearly shows Nigeria's internal security architecture is broken and needs a reset. https://t.co/wapOrHElqo — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 11, 2018

My prayers and thoughts are with the families of all those who may have been killed or injured in the fire incident in Dagbo-Pogo, Niger State. May God comfort and strengthen every family that lost a loved one in this unfortunate tragedy.https://t.co/6zrmAGP7wt — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 8, 2018

I am saddened by the death of Malam Adamu Ciroma. A lot of what I have turned out to be in life today was as a result of the early contacts and mentorship that I had with him in my formative years. pic.twitter.com/8Ergr28d7J — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 5, 2018