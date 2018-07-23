Why Buhari can’t fire Adeosun over ‘forged’ NYSC certificate – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Mr Reno Omokri, who is a self acclaimed ‘ruffler of president Muhammadu Buhari feathers’ has taken another swipe at the president.
Mr Omokri, has explained that the reason why president Buhari hasn’t sacked Finance minister, Kemi Adeosun for alleged certificate forgery.
Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, the author said the reason Mr President hasn’t fired the minister is because they both have certificate issues.
He wrote
People complain that President Buhari has not fired @HMKemiAdeosun. What they don’t understand is that there is esprit de corps between Kemi and Buhari. How can a man with dubious WAEC certificate sack a woman with dubious NYSC certificate? Their equation is balanced.
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 23, 2018