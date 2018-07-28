Why El-rufai can’t stand Saraki

A People’s Democratic Party, PDP lawmaker, Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP, Kwara) has revealed why the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai is ‘angry’ at the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The Federal lawmaker from Karate state said El-Rufai’s anger with the Senate president started when the Senate’s refusal to approve $350 million loan sought by the Kaduna State Government from funders.

The lawmaker said this why reacting to an alleged statement by Mr El-Rufai on a Hausa radio programme where he allegedly described the present Senate under the leadership of Mr Saraki as the worst, Mr Ibrahim described the Kaduna governor as a “loose cannon and a liar who is one of the people that got the All Progresives Congress (APC) into the current mess it found itself now.”

A while ago, Gov El-rufai had requested a loan for ‘Development Policy Operation’ from the World Bank.

However, the request was turned down by the Senate after a committee headed by Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna) advised against it on the ground that the state is the second most indebted in the country.