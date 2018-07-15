Why I deleted Leo’s birthday message –Khloe

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Victoria Oluwabusayo, aka Khloe, has explained why she deleted the birthday post she dedicated to another former housemate, Leo, on her Instagram page.

She told Sunday Scoop ;

“I was never following Leo and I usually delete birthday posts at the end of the day. Even the day I posted wishes to my mother; I deleted the post later. That I follow someone on Instagram doesn’t even mean we are friends. I could also not follow someone on social media and still be friends with that person. I just try to be real at all times. Upon leaving the house, I have learnt that people just want to appear successful, irrespective of whether they really are. That’s why many people lead fake lives on social media just to impress people and be accepted. Meanwhile, that’s not really my thing and I wouldn’t go out of my way to impress anybody.”

Describing her relationship with ex-housemates, she said, “I am cool with everybody and if anybody is not cool with me, that is their problem. My favourites of all the former housemates are Anto, Cee C and Ifu Ennada.”

Commenting on the controversy that has trailed former housemates, Khloe said ;

“People said they wanted double wahala and that is what they are getting; the drama is not limited to the Big Brother house. Nothing in the house was scripted; everything was real.”

