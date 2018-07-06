Entertainment, Gossip, News

“Why I demanded sex from female student” – disgraced OAU lecturer finally speaks

Richard Akindele, the lecturer sacked by the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, for demanding sex from a student for high grades, has explained the reason for his action.

In his reply to a query issued to him by the university, Akindele explained that the five rounds of sex demanded from OAU postgraduate student, Monica Osagie, as revealed by the leaked audio conversation between them, was a deliberate attempt to discourage the student and at the same time to invite her to his office to obtain evidence.

According to New Telegraph, he revealed that the demand for five days of sex was a deliberate attempt to play along with the student. The university did not, however, buy his argument and dismissed the professor.

Evidence submitted by the professor to the investigative panel include screenshots of WhatsApp conversations including nude pictures allegedly belonging to Osagie. Akindele claimed that the two photos, an alleged screenshot of Osagie’s private part, were sent to him to arouse him sexually.

According to the WhatsApp messages presented by the lecturer, Osagie had allegedly initiated conversation with the lecturer at about 5:52a.m. on Sunday, February 25, declaring her interest in the lecturer. She then sent him seductive messages, including nude photos. The dismissed professor said it was only unfortunate that the girl was faster in implicating him.

