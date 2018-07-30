Why I Work Very Hard – Chika Ike Talks Growing Up With Nothing

According to Punch Nigeria, Chika Ike while revealing the circumstances behind her birth and upbringing in a press conference, Ike said she came from a poor background.

Popular Nigerian actress, Chika Ike has said she works hard because she grew up with nothing, also revealing that she she once battled with low self-esteem and hopelessness.

She said; “I didn’t have a good relationship with my father growing up because he wanted a male child. Those made me understand as a child that you have to fight for yourself because it is about you alone at the end of the day.

“People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard. I always push myself to succeed and be the person everyone doubted me to be.

“When I was little, people would ask me what gave me the impression I could become successful in life. I once struggled to pay my rent and I have been turned down by people many times.

“I didn’t get here because I am beautiful or an actress; I kept pushing myself. I do things that you will never think I can do; nobody thought I would be given an admission at the prestigious Harvard Business School.”



She also said she was aware that everyone had a limited time to spend on earth, saying she had decided to live like there was no tomorrow. She added;

“I have been through a lot in my life; I have my ups and downs. I try to have a good life because life is too short. I lost my mother when she was still very young, which made me realise that we cannot live as long as we want. You don’t even know what can happen tomorrow; so, you have to embrace every moment.”