Why Police Blocked Saraki’s House – Spokesman

The Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu said the invasion of the residence of Dr. Bukola Saraki was to prevent defection of some members of the National Assembly from the All Progressives Congress( APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today.

Olaniyonu in a statement released today said: “Entry to Saraki’s house blocked by police. Ekweremadu’s house surrounded by SSS. The plan is to prevent Senate from sitting and therefore abort plan for mass defection.

“By their calculation, as many days as they delay the defection, so they can scare many of the proposed defectors and whittle down their numbers.

“Also, they believe many of the would be defectors will back down in the face of this intimidation.”

Police vehicles and officers had this morning blocked the entry and exit routes to the Lake Chad residence of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, there by preventing him from attending to the invitation of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris at 8am today.

It was gathered that Saraki’s convoy hit the road around 6:58am on Tuesday morning to honour the police invite but was left stranded as the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force had refused him passage.


