Why We Are Not Going To Disband SARS, Police Spokesman Reveals

Spokesman of the Nigeria police force, Jimoh Moshood, says the killing of seven officers in Abuja has shown the need for the special anti-robbery squad (SARS). There has been a campaign to scrap SARS over alleged excesses.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Tuesday, Moshood said efforts were in place to arrest those who killed the officers in the line of duty.

He said the force would not leave any stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the SARS is not justified,” he said.

Prior to the tragic incident, residents of Galadimawa raised security concerns in the area.