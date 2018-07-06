Why Woman Knelt And Cried Before President Buhari In Aso Rock

A woman in the delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which met yesterday with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock, knelt down and wept profusely before him. She requested for a private meeting with the President over the killings. Her request was granted.

Women leader of North CAN Mrs. Leah Olusiyi Solomon, knelt down, crying over the killings especially of women and children.

The woman raised up her hands while weeping.

The President was touched and he directed her to liaise with the person that would arrange the meeting.

With the CAN leaders at the meeting was Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, whose state witnessed the recent orgy of killings.

The CAN leaders demanded a review of the country’s security architecture and an immediate end to incessant killings by suspected armed herdsmen.

The Christian leaders also called on President Buhari to ensure the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, who is being held by Boko Haram for refusing to denounce her Christian faith.