Widow of Late billionaire, Dehinde Fernandez, marries her younger lover (Photo)

Halima Maude Fernandez, the widow of late billionaire Antonio Dehinde Fernandez, has remarried 3 years after her Billionaire husband, Chief Dehinde Fernadez’ death.

The baroness of Dudley, who was married to Ambassador Plenipotentiary, Antonio Dehinde Fernandez, from 2003 till his death in 2015, married her younger Rwandan lover, named Zubair Rudasingwa on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Kano.

Chief Antonio Oladeinde Fernandez was a Nigerian business magnate, diplomat and Permanent Representative of Central African Republic to the United Nations. He was considered one of the richest men in Africa.

Fernandez died on September 1, 2015 in Belgium after an undisclosed illness of several months and was buried at Ixelles Cemetery in Brussels on September 18, 2015.

