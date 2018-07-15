Trending

Will Smith To Perform At World Cup Finals

The Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup has been a mixture of excitement, Emotions and good footballing. France would face  Croatia in an all European encounter at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. 

Legendary actor and singer Will Smith teamed up with Nicky Jam, Diplo, and singer and songwriter Era Istrefi to create the official anthem for the FIFA World Cup. Entitled “Live It Up,” the catchy single sounds like a mix of reggae and electronic vibes with a slight hip-hop twist. Smith, Nicky Jam

Would perform FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony.

The World Cup kicked off nearly a month ago with a performance by Robbie Williams, during which the British singer courted controversy by showing the middle finger. Later, he played down the incident, saying he just used his middle finger to do a countdown.


