Williams Uchemba reunites Plantain hawker sleeping by the roadside with his family, puts him on scholarship

Nigerian actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba has helped the child who was pictured on the street selling Plantain at night to reunite with his family.

The actor posted on his Instagram page, in search of the child, any one who can get in contact with the child parent or guardians.

He wrote:

“Can someone please help me get to this child or his parents..I need a number or something…please.. whoever just took this picture should help me go back there..he is not suppose to be on the street”.

Few hours later, he found the child with the help of some Instagram Samaritans and the comedian took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

With the hopes of taking the young boy off the streets of Lagos, Uchemba made contact with the boy’s relatives and he found out the boy has been taken away from his parents by a woman who promised to give him education but instead she turned him into a money making machine by sending him into the streets of Lagos to hawk plantain.

The boy said he hadn’t eaten in three days and his parents weren’t aware of the fact that he hawks, he would also love to see his parents.

Uchemba promised to get him on the next flight to Akwa Ibom, which is the boy’s hometown and make sure to put him on scholarship.

See post below:

“So I had a video chat with Joseph, he is 10 years old and his from akwa Ibom state. He told me that he is living with a woman that took him from his parents in the village and promised that she will send him to school in Lagos because his parents couldn’t afford to train him, but when he got to Lagos instead of school the lady put him on the street to sell things and bring money back to her.

“I have tried to talk with the lady to have a better understanding of the situation but she doesn’t want to talk instead she said we can take the boy.

“I have spoken with Joseph and he said he wants to go back home and go to school because his parents who he hasn’t seen or spoken to doesn’t know that he is hawking in Lagos , and yes he hasn’t eaten in 3 days..

“Anyway I want to clean him up today and put him on the flight today to akwa Ibom with some people, know what the parents needs and put him on Scholarship with the help of God.

“He has a bright future( I can tell) and if not for anything kids his age are not suppose to be on the street but in school..he is one out of many and I can’t take all off the road alone so I urge you to help the ones you can when you see them”.