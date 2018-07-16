Wizkid and his third baby mama, Jada Pollock unfollow each other on Instagram

Well, it looks like there is trouble in the relationship between Wizkid and his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock as they unfollow each other on Instagram.

It is not clear why the former lovebirds unfollowed each other but it obviously looks like there are no longer in good terms. We all know how things get really bad when celebrity couples unfollow each other.

The relationship between Wizkid and Jada Pollock wasn’t really in the open until the news broke that she had given birth to the singer’s third child, Zion.