Wizkid and Tiwa Savage banter over who looks “hot”

Wizkid who rarely responds to comments on his Instagram page was quick to respond to Tiwa Savage after she teased him of being jealous of her hot photos.

The Duo shared a light banter in the comment section before the issue was put to rest.

Tiwa Savage posted a picture of herself in a white bra top and white pants.

One hour later, Wizkid also posted a picture of him in a green and white jersey over a black long-sleeved t-shirt, green jersey shorts, green and white sneakers and a white face cap.

Despite no evidence to prove they are dating, their actions demonstrate a very close bond .

If you recall, during her 38th birthday earlier this year, 27-years old Wizkid posted her photo four times with different captions addressing her as queen.

See Photos below:

