Wizkid Gushes Over Son, Zion Balogun

Nigerian pop star, Ayo Balogun,27, popularly known as Wizkid has not been able to hide his love for Zion Ayo-Balogun, this may be because he is his last child for now. A 3rd son from his 3rd babymama. Zion Balogun is the first child from the relationship between Wizkid and his international manager Jada Pollock, also known as Jada Styles.

Beside sharing photos of them together, the singer has shared a new one which has Zion alone.

The musician shared the photo of his cute son and captioned it with a crying emoji, lots of love and a lovestruck smiley:

”😩❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤😍.” 

